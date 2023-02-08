SA20 2023 Semifinal Teams, Schedule

The inaugural season of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) T20 League SA20 has reached the knockout stage, with four teams ready to compete. The SA20 knockouts will consist of only three matches: two semifinals and a final. The first semifinal will include the first and fourth-placed teams, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in the second semifinal.

Pretoria Capitals finished first in the standings with 32 points, followed by Joburg Super Kings, who ended second with 27 points following the league stage. Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals finished third and fourth, respectively, due to greater Net Run Rate (NRR). Both the semi-finals and the final include reserve days in the case of bad weather.

SA20 semi-final teams:

Pretoria Capitals

Joburg Super Kings

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Paarl Royals

SA20 semifinal schedule:

February 8: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals

February 9: Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Where to watch SA20 semi-final matches?

In India, the matches will be broadcast live on Sports 18-1 and Colors Tamil. Live streaming will be available on JioCinema.

