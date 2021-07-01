SA Vs WI: Thrilling Victory As West Indies Win Third T20

The 3rd T20 match between South Africa and the West Indies was a blockbuster, with both teams going all out in an attempt to win the crucial match at Grenada's National Cricket Stadium.

The third game of the five-match T20 series was crucial for both West Indies and South Africa, with the series tied at 1-1 going into the third match. South Africa, the visitors, won the thrilling match by one run in a dramatic fashion.

Also Read: ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson Tops No 1 Spot Check Out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Rank

Kieron Pollard, the captain of the West Indies, won the toss on Tuesday and chose to bowl first on the surface. Quinton de Kock, South Africa's opening batsman, was the star of the show at the top of the order. Quinton de Kock smashed a half-century, and his 61-ball 72 helped his side post a respectable total of 167.

Obed McCoy was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, taking four crucial wickets. Dwayne Bravo, a veteran bowler, also contributed three wickets. Several West Indian batsmen, including Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (wk), and Andre Russell, got off to fast starts but couldn't convert them into big scores.

Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas' pace bowling spearhead, had an off day, conceding 41 runs from his full quota of four overs. Kagiso Rabada, on the other hand, delivered when it mattered most, defending 15 runs in the final over.