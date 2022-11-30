Ruturaj Gaikwad on Record Breaking Spree in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed another century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on Wednesday. The Chennai Super Kings star smashed 168 off 126 balls against Assam in the semi-final of the 50-over domestic tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B in Motera, Ahmedabad.

Ruturaj set the tone for Maharashtra's semifinal performance against Assam after batting first. Ruturaj embarked on a 68-run partnership with Satyajeet Bachhav, who scored 41 off 52 balls. Ruturaj's century came in just 88 balls, keeping Maharashtra on track. Ruturaj Gaikwad got out in the 45th over, missing out on his second double-century in a row. The Maharashtra captain and Ankit Bawane put on a 207-run third-wicket partnership.

Ruturaj has three hundred in Maharashtra's last four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. The 25-year-old made his ODI debut for India against South Africa at home.

