Russian Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Welcomes Baby Boy, Reveals Name

Maria Sharapova, the former world number one, has announced the birth of her baby with boyfriend Alexander Gilkes. The tennis star shared the news on social media, along with a photo of her newborn son, Theodore, and her husband, Gilkes. After dating for two years, the pair got engaged in 2020.

She wrote on Instagram that "Theodore VII•I•MMXXII. The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,"

Sharapova had revealed on her 35th birthday in April that she and Gilkes were expecting a child.

Sharapova resigned from professional tennis in February 2020, having won 36 singles championships on the Hologic WTA Tour. She topped the WTA Tour singles rankings for 21 weeks.