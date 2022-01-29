Rupay Prime Volleyball League PVL 2022 Is Now Powered By A23

Hyderabad: A23, one of the leading online gaming brands in India has announced that it will be the Associate Title Sponsor for the forthcoming Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022, amping up the excitement quotient for one of the fast-growing franchise-led sporting leagues in the country.

Powered by A23, Rupay Prime Volleyball League (PVL) returns after a two-year break bringing back the exciting popular sport for its fans across the country. A23's partnership will incorporate a blend of the excitement, popularity, and history of the sport showcasing the breed of rich volleyball talent India possesses.

Beginning on February 5, 2022, the league will be held in Hyderabad and will feature seven franchises from seven different cities ― Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts. The grand finale of the league will be held on February 27, 2022, culminating three weeks of high voltage, competitive and exciting action.

Volleyball enjoys great popularity across all cities, small towns and villages of India. A23, as an Official Title Sponsor of Rupay Prime Volleyball League, intends to support and encourage a team sport like Volleyball to the forefront and connect the nation with a common spirit. A23 also hopes to build and enhance its reputation as the most-preferred online gaming platform for users with passion for serious online gaming. This association will offer A23 access to key PVL players from the league, television spots and strategic in-stadia branding, showcasing the brand as a professional responsible gaming platform for gamers to harness their skills in becoming a champion of the game.

Welcoming A23 as an Official Title sponsor, Tuhin Mishra, MD, Baseline Ventures on behalf of the Prime Volleyball League, said, “It is a privilege for the Prime Volleyball League to be powered by a leading online gaming platform like A23. It is great to see that A23 has taken keen interest and invested in a sport that is fast-paced, exciting, and perfectly matched for our young and dynamic nation. Volleyball and online gaming have made significant strides in recent years and we hope such partnerships continue to mutually benefit each other.”

Deepak Gullapalli, Founder & CEO, Head Digital Works, said, "The collaboration with Prime Volleyball League comes at a perfect time for us in our attempt to build further on our already existing brand as a market leader in the gaming space. I hope the road ahead promises exciting propositions for our A23 users as Volleyball will give us a chance to support the sport in the years to come, and in turn, gain substantial traction for our brand.”

Rupay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 will be broadcasted live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 with live streaming on SPNI’s OTT platform Sony LIV.