Royal Challengers Bangalore to Pick This Player as IPL 2022 Captain?

The IPL 2022 season will begin on March 26 with the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings against the Kolkata Knight Riders. All the franchises have announced their captains but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team has yet to announce their captain for the 2022 season.

The RCB will play their first match against the Punjab Kings on March 27. Now, Virat Kohli’s team is all set to name Faf du Plessis as the new captain for IPL 2022.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a tweet saying "RCB Unbox 12th March 2022 # ForOur12thMan Watch this space for more. "

With this, RCB fans are speculating that RCB will announce their franchise on March 12.

On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell, an Australian all-rounder, was widely expected to be picked as a replacement, but the RCB may have chosen Du Plessis instead.

Maxwell will not play in the first three matches of the IPL 2022, so the franchise thought of another player.

Despite not being selected for the white-ball series against Pakistan, Cricket Australia has said that centrally contracted players will not play in IPL until April 5. So, the Australian players will play from April 6

Du Plessis was the leading scorer for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 final against KKR and was a lock for a starting spot in Chennai. Du Plessis' spot in the RCB playing XI as an opener will be secured, allowing him to take up the charge.