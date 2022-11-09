Royal Challengers Bangalore Brings Back Two Iconic IPL Players

AB de Villiers fame and popularity skyrocketed after he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in 2011. Along with Indian batting legend Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers was the RCB franchise's backbone.

For the last few days, AB de Villiers has been in Bangalore to discuss his future with the RCB team. Ab de Villiers confirmed on his YouTube channel that "I have had a fantastic run with RCB, and it will be emotional coming back to Chinnaswamy. And my official retirement, I never had the opportunity to say goodbye to my fans. I am looking forward to it. But hopefully, I'm joining the RCB team in whatever capacity and will be there. I will be there with RCB in IPL 2023, and he will be joining RCB in March."

According to reports, Universal Chris Gayle will also join the RCB team. However, ABD confirmed that "There was a Hall of Fame induction for myself and Chris Gayle, so I and Gayle will join RCB in March in RCB's first home game at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2023."

As per reports, Ab de Villiers likely came to Bangalore to assist the team management with the IPL 2023 auction planning and strategy. He gets along well with Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis, the current RCB captain. The former South African batter might not be the RCB head coach because RCB Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar did a good job in the IPL 2022, finishing third. AB De Villiers will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the RCB think tank.

