Ross Taylor Retires: Guess Who His Favorite South Indian Hero Is

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday. Taylor has stated that the two-Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on Saturday, will be his final in Test whites, and that he will call it quits after the one-day internationals against Australia and the Netherlands in February and March.

Ross Taylor tweeted that "Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234"

Apart from his cricketing career, do you know which movies Ross Taylor liked and his favorite hero? Surprisingly, his favorite hero is Indian, and that too, a South Indian actor.

Ross Taylor likes to watch superstar Rajinikanth movies. He also praised the Linga movie. Taylor used to watch Rajinikanth movies whenever he had free time.

Since his debut in 2006, the 37-year-old has been a fixture in the New Zealand batting order, collecting a wealth of records and accolades, including the most runs by a New Zealander (18,074) and the most appearances (445). He also played in the IPL. He was the most valuable player for RCB in 2009.