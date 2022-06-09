Ronaldo Second on World's Most Followed Insta Account List, Kylie No.3 Who's Numero Uno?

Instagram is the most popular social networking site, connecting people all over the world. The photo-video sharing app has currently millions of active users. Not only the general public but also celebrities from various fields, use the app to share personal and professional information with their followers.

Here are the most followed Instagram accounts as of January 2022

1. Instagram

2. Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most famous footballer, has broken the record of 400 million Instagram followers. Currently, he is enjoying 452 M followers. He has a large fan base, and people want to know about his personal life. Among other honors, he has received five Ballon d'Or awards and four European Golden Shoes.

With 346 Million followers, Kylie Jenner tops third on the list. She is well-known for her appearance on the reality show 'Keeping up with the Kardashians.' She later modelled and launched her own cosmetic beauty line, 'Kylie Cosmetics.' The star is a self-made billionaire who has appeared on Forbes' list of the richest celebrities.

After Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi is in fourth place with 334 million followers. Selena Gomez has 325 followers and stands in fifth place.

Here are other celebrities who topped the Instagram top-ten list:

Dwayne Johnson- 320 M

Kim Kardashian- 316M

Ariana Grande- 315M

Beyoncé - 261M

Khloe Kardashian - 249