Ronaldo Offering A Fat Pay Cheque For Cooking, Deets Inside

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to relocate to his permanent home in Portugal with his family. The home is expected to be finished by June. Ronaldo and his partner, Georgine Rodriguez, are now busy designing their new house, but they face difficulties in recruiting.

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo has difficulty finding a cook for his new property. The football legend is willing to offer the cook a monthly salary of £4,500 (4.50 lakhs). Despite this, he has yet to discover a good candidate. Ronaldo and Rodriguez's demands are to blame for their inability to hire a chef.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Portugal until June, so there is plenty of time to select a chef who can meet their high standards. Ronaldo will remain in Saudi Arabia until the end of May before returning to Portugal in June.

Speaking of Ronaldo's recent match, Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, was eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh. Al Ittihad's defense kept Ronaldo for the majority of the game, limiting his opportunities to score. On February 3rd, Al Nassr will play Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a winning start in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, guiding Al Nassr to a 1-0 win over Ettifaq. This was his first match since becoming the highest-paid player in history, and he made the most of it.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Swan Song at Aus Open