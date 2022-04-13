Rohit Sharma's Poor Show Due to Pressure of Captaincy?

The five-time winning champions' team had a poor start this year. So far, they have played four matches and lost them all. As a batter, Rohit Sharma has also displayed poor batting. He scored 80 runs in four matches and got trolled for his poor show.

On the other hand, the team is putting their efforts into registering their first win in the Tata IPL 2022. MI's next match is with the Punjab Kings on April 13 (today) at 7.30 pm.

After consecutive losses, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar felt that Rohit Sharma had to take the same route as Virat Kohli and hand over the baton to Mumbai Indians player Kieron Pollard.

In my opinion, Pollard continues to provide value. I even speculated that Rohit Sharma, like Virat Kohli, may relinquish the captaincy, play as a pure batter, and delegate responsibility to Pollard, a fantastic international skipper. " Manjrekar stated on ESPNCricinfo.

"Pollard still has the talent, as seen by the sixes he hits. He'll play a role in the pressure match or the crunch game. But they have to get there first, which is not Pollard's fault and never has been. Throughout the season, he has made no contributions to the Mumbai Indians. He pitches one inning in a high-pressure game and gets the club through it. Others must improve their performance, "he added.