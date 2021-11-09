Rohit Sharma to Take Reins From Virat Kohli as Team India's T20I Captain

Indian captain Virat Kohli gave hints that Rohit Sharma will take over as T20 International captain, saying that the veteran opener has been "overlooking things for a long time now."

Rohit, who was the vice-captain in the T20 World Cup, is expected to take over as captain of the India T20I team beginning with the forthcoming shortest format game against New Zealand at home on November 17.

During the toss ahead of India's last T20 World Cup encounter against Namibia on Monday, Kohli remarked, "I have been extremely impressed with how the squad has performed." Now, I believe it is time for the next generation to carry this squad forward. Obviously, Rohit is around, and he has been supervising and monitoring things for some time now.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Journey As T20I Captain

"It was an honor for me to be given this chance, and I tried my hardest to perform my best. But it's also time to make some space and move on."

Kohli stated his intention to step down as a T20 skipper before the World Cup. He has also resigned as captain of his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore.