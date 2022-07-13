Rohit Sharma Six Hits Young Girl In Crowd, Here's Hitman's Reaction
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma played aggressively in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, July 12 at the Kennington Oval in London. He hit a half-century as the Men in Blue cruised to a 10-wicket victory to grab a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
While Rohit was on a rampage against the England bowlers, the play was paused after his aggressive six injured a fan in the stands. The ball struck a little girl hard, and she appeared to be in pain for a time. Fortunately, she is well, and the game proceeded.
The incident occurred during the fifth over of the Indian chase. After the on-field umpire called a six, the cameras panned to the audience, where a guy was seen comforting a young girl who had been struck.
#RohitSharma SIX hits girl in the stand pic.twitter.com/mSm17wyHFK
— Soni Gupta (@SoniGup46462554) July 12, 2022
The game was temporarily halted to see whether the girl had sustained any injuries. The girl received medical care, and the match continued after a brief break, indicating that everything was well.
Also Read: 75 Years Of Independence: India vs Rest Of The World Match Likely To Play On This Date
After the match, Rohit Sharma met that girl, who was a little injured by Rohit's six in yesterday's match. He met and gave a teddy and chocolates to the little girl. The image is going viral on social media and fans say that it is a beautiful gesture from Hitman Rohit Sharma.