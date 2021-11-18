Rohit Sharma Shines in His First T20I as Captian, Check Fan Reaction

Following India's tragic loss in the ICC T20 World Cup, fans were excited when the Men in Blue faced New Zealand in Jaipur. However, the Rohit Sharma-led squad outperformed everyone's expectations by winning the game and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Fans were not only thrilled to watch what magic might occur as a result of the new Dravid-Sharma combo, but they were also overjoyed when India won the toss. The power combination of Suryakumar Yadav (Man of the Match), Rishabh Pant, and Sharma's spectacular effort clinched the deal, as India prevailed by five wickets in a last-over thriller.

Fans quickly filled social media with memes in celebration of winning the first game against New Zealand.