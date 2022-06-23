Rohit Sharma Pens Emotional Tweet On His 15 Years Career In Indian Jersey

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma completed his 15-year career in International Cricket on Thursday ( June 23). Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut in 2007 against Ireland. Since then, he played 230 ODIs, 125 T20Is, and 45 Tests. Across all formats in India, Rohit Sharma has scored 15,733 runs.

On completing his 15 years in the Indian Cricket team, Rohit Sharma shares a post on his official social media handles.

"Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life. I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the player that I am today," he wrote

"To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics your love and support for the team is what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across," he added

Rohit Sharma and his team are currently in the United Kingdom for the England series.