Rohit Sharma Overtakes MS Dhoni to Enter Elite Batting List

In the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, India sealed the series with a match left. In the last T20I match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reached a milestone.

Rohit Sharma scored 33 runs off 16 balls against the West Indies in the fourth T20I, including two fours and three sixes. With that, Rohit Sharma has scored 16,000 runs in international cricket. Dhoni had scored 16,000 runs in 483 innings of international cricket, but Rohit Sharma has surpassed him by doing so in 427 innings.

Virat Kohli is at the top of this list he scored16,000 runs in 350 international innings.

Also Read: CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Enters Finals, Indian Women Hockey Team Wins Bronze and Boxer Nitu Ghanghas Secures Gold

List of Indian players who scored 16,00 international runs in T20I

Virat Kohli - 350

Sachin Tendulkar - 376

Rahul Dravid - 387

Virender Sehwag - 402

Sourav Ganguly - 424

Rohit Sharma - 427

MS Dhoni - 483