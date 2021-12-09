Rohit Sharma ODI T20 Captain, Who Will Be Vice-captain?

After Rohit Sharma was announced as the ODI captain, people were eagerly waiting to know who would be the vice-captain for the T20 and ODI teams.

"The next vice-captain will be KL Rahul. In white-ball form, it was an easy decision. He has performed admirably in recent years. He has another 6-7 years left in him and can be developed to be the future captain. With Rohit and Virat around, he will learn a lot, "said a top BCCI official.

Furthermore, even in the absence of seniors, KL Rahul will have the full support of head coach Rahul Dravid. KL idolized Dravid as he rose through the Karnataka levels and had the opportunity to train under him, he added

Based on sources, a portion of the selection committee and the BCCI wanted Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain. He is only 24 and has captaincy experience in the IPL and domestic cricket with Delhi. Aside from that, as a wicketkeeper, leaders must provide advice during review sessions (DRS).

Virat Kohli was sacked from the ODI captaincy after stepping down as T20I captain during the T20 World Cup. From the South Africa series onwards, Rohit Sharma will captain the team. However, given his age of 34, he is unlikely to play beyond the 2024 T20 World Cup. As a result, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's names have been recommended as the next vice-captains.