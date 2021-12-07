Rohit Sharma May Replace Virat Kohli As ODI Captain: Reports

Since stepping down as India's T20I skipper during the T20 World Cup last month, Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy has been the talk of the town

Several reports have claimed that Kohli may not remain as the team's ODI captain, despite having stated that he will lead the side in both Tests and ODIs.

The choice of India's ODI team for the South Africa tour will determine Kohli's future as ODI captain. However, BCCI officials believe that Rohit will be given more time to prepare for and lead the team in the World Cup in 2023.

"At the moment, it appears impossible for Virat to retain his ODI leadership, but because ODI isn't vital this year with very few matches here and there, one might consider deferring the decision, "a senior BCCI official said.

However, the counter-argument is that "why do you want separate ideas for two formats if the majority of people in charge of making decisions believe that Rohit is the man going forward and will have time to prepare a team for the 2023 event?" he said.

Rohit, on the other hand, has proven his ability as a captain in the few occasions he has had to lead. With the 2023 World Cup coming up in a few years, the Mumbai Indians skipper will have plenty of time to build up his team.