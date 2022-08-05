Rohit Sharma Injury: Will Hitman Play In 4th T20I Against West Indies

Good news for fans of Rohit Sharma and Indian cricket. Skipper Rohit Sharma is fully fit and he will play in the fourth T20I against the West Indies. It is known that in the third T20I, Rohit Sharma retired hurt while batting due to a back spasm. There were also reports that Rohit Sharma might miss the Asia Cup because of an injury, which frightened many fans.

As per the sources, Rohit Sharma has recovered from the injury and is set to play in the fourth T20I, which takes place on August 6. India currently leads the five-match Twenty20 International series 2-1. The last two T20I matches are set to be played in Florida.

Even though Rohit Sharma was injured and had to retire, it did not cost the team much. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 76 off 44 balls and helped the team to win. With his match-winning performance, he also stood in second place in the ICC's latest T20I rankings.