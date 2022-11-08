Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Will Hitman Play T20 World Cup Semifinal Against England?

Team India will face England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. The Men in Blue began their semifinal preparations by hitting the nets on Tuesday.

Early in the morning, there were reports that skipper Rohit Sharma was hit by a ball on his right hand during batting practice. According to ANI Rohit stopped his practice and sat beside an ice pack being applied to his hand.

Hope it’s not serious. Rohit hit on his forearm during throw downs — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 8, 2022

The latest information is that Rohit Sharma is batting well in the nets and is fully fit now. According to PTI, Rohit Sharma is fine now. He is back in the nets again. During throwdown, first net session he sustained a blow on the right forearm. But don't worry Captain Rohit is fully fit & fine now.

Rohit Sharma batting well in nets & he is smiling and fully fit now. That's good news and big relief for Indian fans. pic.twitter.com/cLayftUBdt — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 8, 2022

