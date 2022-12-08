Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Will Hitman Play Remaining Matches Against Bangladesh?

In the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh won two matches and won the series with one match left. In the second ODI, India skipper Rohit Sharma walked out to bat at number nine on Wednesday and slammed a fifty with an injured thumb, but India lost by five runs. The Indian captain had been injured early in the game and was brought to the hospital for scans.

Earlier in the day, Rohit was fielding at the slips when he hurt his left thumb while going for the catch and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Following the game, Rohit provided an update on his injury. "The thumb isn't in excellent shape. Some stitches and dislocation. Fortunately, there was no fracture, and I was able to bat. "Rohit told this to Anjum Chopra after the match.

"Rohit Sharma will miss the third ODI; he will fly back to Mumbai to consult an expert—Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar are out of the series," said Rahul Dravid.

🗣️ 🗣️ Head Coach Rahul Dravid takes us through the injury status of captain Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar & Kuldeep Sen #TeamIndia | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/r6CEj5gHgv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2022

Also Read: I Love You…So Proud Of You: Ritika Sajdeh Pens Emotional Post For Rohit Sharma