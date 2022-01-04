Rohit Sharma Fitness Update: Hitman Advised To Reduce Weight, Reports

Rohit Sharma, the newly anointed white-ball skipper, has been suffering from a hamstring strain for quite some time. He has missed a few IPL 2021 matches, the India Tour of Australia, and the present India Tour of South Africa due to knee and hamstring injuries.

Rohit returned to the NCA after a three-day break to work on his fitness. NCA's fitness specialists asked Rohit to lose weight in order to relieve pressure on his knee and hamstring. According to reports, he has been assigned a goal weight loss of 5–6 kg.

He is now working alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson, and other Indian teammates.

Great to see these two champions 🤗 Training with them is always fun 😁 pic.twitter.com/mpexyHR6of — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 3, 2022

It is known that due to fitness issues, he was not selected for the India vs South Africa ODI series. The BCCI has named KL Rahul as captain and Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain. All the cricket fans were happy to see the young talents. But a section of people trolled Rohit Sharma for his fitness and suggested he has to reduce the tummy.