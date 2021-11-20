Rohit Sharma Fan Sneaks Into The Ground After Fooling Security

During the ongoing Ranchi T20I between India and New Zealand, a fan breached security and entered into the ground, attempting to touch Rohit Sharma's feet. The matches are being played in front of large crowds, but the players remain in the bio-bubble. The fan was unable to get close to Rohit's feet.

The video of the fan jumping into the playing area has gone viral on social media, reminding people of Jarvo, the famous English fan who breached security three times during India's UK tour.

Fans have frequently breached security to meet their favourite players, but given current protocols, security breaches can have an impact on the entire series. Rohit is one of the most popular cricketers, and fans have frequently jumped into the playing area to meet him.

And a fan stormed into the field!!! The fellow sitting beside me, “ab maar khaaye chahe jo ho uska Sapna poora ho gaya! Ab yeh Ranchi mein Hatia mein Jharkhand mein poore India mein famous ho gaya!!” #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDVsNZT20 #fans #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6NsIQDY0fO — Sunchika Pandey/संचिका पाण्डेय (@PoliceWaliPblic) November 19, 2021

Speaking about the match, India won the match and clinch the series 2-0. Openers Rohit and KL Rahul have given the team a solid start. Harshal Patel took two wickets in his maiden international match and was awarded the man of the match.

