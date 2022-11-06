Rohit Sharma Fan Fined 6.5 Lakhs For Entering Field During World Cup Match?

Cricketers have a wide fan base in India. We have seen in many matches that fans invade the game to meet their favorite cricketers. In the recent game against India and Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match, a fan invades the field to meet his favorite cricketer, Rohit Sharma.

As per the report, a fan invaded the field today to meet Rohit Sharma, he was in tears when he came close to Rohit. The fan has been fined RS 6.5 lakhs for invading the field.

The fan has been fined 6.5 Lakhs INR for invading the field.

Speaking of the match, Suryakumar Yadav continued to impress with another fifty as India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the 42nd round of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6). After South Africa's loss against the Netherlands in the morning match on Sunday, India has already qualified for the semi-final round. However, with a win against Zimbabwe, India won first place in Super 12 Group 2 with eight points and will meet England in the semi-finals on November 10.

India got off to a good start, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar removing Wesley Madhevere's wicket on the opening delivery of the innings, while Kohli made a diving catch. Arshdeep Singh then extended India's strong start by dismissing Regis Chakabva in the following over. Indian pacers dominated the powerplay overs, with Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya both collecting wickets.

