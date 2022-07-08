Rohit Sharma Becomes First Captain To Achieve This Feat

India defeated England by 50 runs in the Rose Bowl, Southampton take the series 1-0 lead on Thursday. With this victory, skipper Rohit Sharma breaks the world record. Rohit Sharma becomes the first captain in the world to win 13 T20I matches in a row.

After Rohit Sharma was announced as the captain of T20I since the Indian team he did not lose any T20I match. The Indian team defeated New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and England.

Speaking about the match, an all-rounder performance from Hardik Pandya helps team India to win the match. With the bat, he scores 51 off 33 balls and made his maiden T20I half-century. With the ball, he picked all the crucial wickets. In his four overs, he grabbed four wickets and gave 33 runs. Indian batters, Rohit Sharma (25), Suryakumar Yadav (33), and Deepak Hooda scored 31 runs. Chris Jordan was the star bowler on New Zealand's team. The second T20I will start on July 9