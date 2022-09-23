Roger Federer's Last Tournament Date, Streaming Details

Roger Federer will play his final match as a professional tennis player during the Laver Cup 2022, which begins on Friday (September 23) at The O2 venue in London, UK. Fans and players were waiting for his farewell performance on the tennis court during the Laver Cup after he announced his retirement from the professional tour.

Rafael Nadal, one of Federer's greatest opponents during his 24-year career, will be his partner in his final match. The duo will take against Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Nadal and Federer have been bitter rivals on the court since 2004 in Miami. Nadal, then 17, defeated the then-22-year-old in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) to begin one of tennis' most bitter and storied rivalries.

Federer announced his retirement from tennis last week, capping off an illustrious career. The 41-year-old has 103 singles titles to his name and the third-most Grand Slam titles (20) among men's tennis players in history. He is only one point behind Novak Djokovic (21) and Rafael Nadal (22).

Here are the other details regarding the Laver Cup:

When will the Laver Cup tournament start?

The Laver Cup will begin on September 23 ( Friday) and ends on September 25 ( Sunday)

At what time the Laver Cup will begin?

The Laver Cup will start at 5:00 PM IST at the 02 Arena London

Which Channels will broadcast the Laver Cup?

On TV:

The Laver Cup 2022 will be telecasted on Sony Sports

Online:

The Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app