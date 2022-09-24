Roger Federer Breaks Down After Playing His Last Shot Before Retirement

Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are great rivalries on the court but off the court, they have fantastic chemistry and are actually good friends. Federer and Rafael Nadal meet each other 40 times on the ATP tour. When Federer announced his retirement from tennis, he wanted his biggest competitor and buddy at his side in a doubles match at the Laver Cup.

Roger Federer started his last match with a spectacular swansong and it appeared to be on track as they easily won the first set. But, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock disrupted the celebration, winning the match 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9.

Federer hugged Nadal and his teammates after the match before breaking down in tears. The camera then caught sight of Nadal in tears as well.

PC@Twitter

"It's been fantastic. And, of course, playing with Rafa, on the same team, with all the men and legends here, Rocket [Rod Laver], Stefan Edberg - thank you. It's incredible, it truly is [sharing the court with Rafa and the others]. I didn't want to be alone out there. When they instructed me to come out one more time, I felt lonely for a split second. But to say goodbye in a team, I always felt like I was a team player at heart," Federer said in an emotional farewell statement on Saturday.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Hyderabad: These Things Not Allowed Into RGI Stadium