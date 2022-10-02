Road Safety World Series: India Legends Winning Moments After Defeating Sri Lanka Legends

Road Safety World Series: Naman Ojha's 108 not out and an outstanding bowling effort enabled India Legends to overcome Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs on Saturday to win the Road Safety World Series. Vinay Kumar and Abhimanyu Mithun were the standout bowlers as India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 162 runs while chasing 195.

Ishan Jayaratne (51) was the lone bright spot in an otherwise unimpressive Sri Lanka batting squad that appeared out of their depth against a focused India bowling outfit. Earlier, India Legends, captained by Sachin Tendulkar, won the toss and chose to bat first against Sri Lanka Legends in the final match of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur.

The winning celebrations of Indian Legends players went viral on social media platforms.

For India then, now & forever! 🇮🇳

A fantastic effort from the team to win the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries once again. The way @namanojha35 batted last night was simply brilliant.



This is for all my teammates and amazing fans! 💙 pic.twitter.com/QAfnGlklkR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2022

