Road Safety World Series 2022: Sachin Tendulkar To Lead Indian Team

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead the India legends team in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The series will kick off from September 10 to October 10, 2022.

The Road Safety World Series will take place in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore, and Dehradun, with Kanpur hosting the first round and Raipur hosting the semifinals and final.

The New Zealand Legends will be the tournament's new addition this season, joining teams from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England

India Legend's team:

Sachin Tendulkar ( C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha (wk), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma

