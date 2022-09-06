Road Safety Series 2022 All Squads, Venue, Start Date

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series 2022 will begin in Kanpur on September 10, 2022. Cricket Legends from across the world will compete in T20 matches to raise awareness about road safety in the country.

A total of eight teams will participate in the Road Safety Series. India Legends, England Legends, Australia Legends, West Indies Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends, Bangladesh Legends, and New Zealand Legends are the eight teams competing in RSWS 2022. All eight teams have announced their squads.

Here are the full details regarding the Road Safety Series:

When will the Road Safety World Series take place?

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series will begin on September 10 and ends on October 1

At what time the matches will begin?

In the 22-day tournament, there are few double header matches. The matches will start at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST. The matches are scheduled to play in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore, and Dehradun

Squads of eight teams:

India Legends:

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

England Legends:

Ian Bell (C), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye.

Australia Legends:

Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

West Indies Legends:

Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Bartley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie

Sri Lanka Legends:

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends:

Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn

Also Read: India's Chances Of Qualifying In Asia Cup 2022 Final After Loss To Pakistan?

Bangladesh Legends:

Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.

New Zealand Legends:

Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

Road Saftey World Series Schedule 2022:

The time is nearly here!

The Legendary Jung is back stronger than before! 8 teams, 4 cities, 23 matches!



Catch all the live action on @Colors_Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, @Sports18 Khel, Jio and @justvoot. 📺



Tickets live on @bookmyshow 🎟️#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Hu9ILeuyZu — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 5, 2022

Where to watch Road Safety Series?

On TV:

Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV channels will broadcast the matches

Online:

The matches will be live-streamed on Jio and Voot Apps