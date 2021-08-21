RJ Malishka's Dance For Neeraj Chopra Video Faces Backlash From Netizens

Radio Jockey Malishka Mendonsa and her Red FM crew have been criticized for a video in which they dance in front of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra before an online interview.

Malishka Mendonsa posted a video of herself and her colleagues dancing to Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri from the 1957 film Naya Daur on Twitter yesterday.

The camera then turns to a laptop in front of them, revealing that the performance was taking place in front of Neeraj Chopra, 23, who had joined them for the interview via Zoom call.

Neeraj Chopra just made history by winning gold in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming India's first Olympic gold medalist in athletics.

The tweet reads, "Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for."

Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for😇 ;) #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us😄 #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SnEJ99MK31 — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) August 19, 2021

However, the netizens reacted negatively to his dance moves in front of the gold medallist. Some users questioned her what if the gender roles were reversed?

Dear @mymalishka



How would your feminist self react if a female athlete was shown a dance by 5-6 male RJs on "ude jab jab zulfein teri" & by the end they asked her "zyaada to nahi cheda na aapko humne" ??



Please answer since you've been quite vocal on idea of gender equality — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 19, 2021

Dear @Neeraj_chopra1 I won't charge any consultation fee if you need any psychological therapy after this incident. — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) August 19, 2021

Sad to see you guys doing this and even sad is the fact that @RedFMIndia is allowing you all to do it.



I mean, what if the genders were opposite in this case? Had @RedFM_Mumbai allowed that too?



Very sad ! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 19, 2021