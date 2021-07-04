Riya Bhatia Seeks Kiren Rijiju’s Help To Get US Visa For WTA

Tennis player Riya Bhatia is facing trouble with her US Visa. She asked for help from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s account on Twitter. The player wants to participate in the WTA tournament that will start on July 26, 2021, but for that, she needs a Visa.

“Hello, sir @KirenRijiju. I am currently ranked India No. 2 in singles women's. I have a chance to represent India in WTA tournaments in the USA from 26th July. But I am unable to get an appointment for my US visa urgently. If you could kindly help me out. @PMOIndia @USAndIndia #visa” read Bhatia’s post on Twitter.

Many are supporting the player on Twitter and sharing her tweet as much as they can. People are trying to ensure that her post reaches the right people. But also few of them pointed out that, it is not in the hands of people that she tagged as “US visa policy/appointments are determined by the United State consulates not the sports minister of India,” as explained by a user on the social media platform. “Tennis is an individual sport and athletes are travelling in Individual capacity,” he added.

Hilarious to read all the responses ! US visa policy / appointments is determined by the United State consulates not the sports minister of India .. tennis is an individual sport and athletes are travelling in Individual capacity. — Girish Sane (@grsane) July 4, 2021

“It’s unfortunate players like @riyatennis has to take help from Twitter to communicate her visa problem to the sports ministry after reaching WTA rank 2 . Shocking !! @KirenRijiju @narendramodi @USAndIndia” wrote another user.