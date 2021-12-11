Rivals India And Pakistan Match Likely In December: Check Details

Most cricket fans, particularly Indians, are looking forward to the India vs. Pakistan match. India lost to Pakistan in the latest mega tournament, the T20 World Cup 2021, and fans are eager for revenge. There is no bilateral series between India and Pakistan because of political differences between the two countries. The only way to see the famous matches is at an ICC competition.

Both countries are likely to meet at the Asia Cup 2022, which may be held in September 2022. But there is no need to wait for September.

Though it is not the senior men's cricket team match, fans can enjoy the U-19 Asia Cup, which begins on December 23.

If India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, fans will be able to see the match early; otherwise, if both teams advance from the group stage, they will meet in the semi-finals.

Also Read: There Can't Be Two White Ball Captains Then What About Women's Team, Asks Netizens

U-19 Asia Cup India Squad:

Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players:

Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, Singh Rathore.

U-19 Asia Cup Pakistan Squad:

Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan,Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.

Standby Players:

Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Zeeshan.