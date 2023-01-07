Rishabh Pant’s Knee Ligament Surgery Successful

Rishabh Pant underwent successful right knee surgery on Friday and is doing well. It is known that Pant was evacuated from Dehradun to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday for treatment of one of two ligament injuries in his knee.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's knee surgery was successfully conducted yesterday by a team of doctors led by Dr. Pardiwala at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. in Mumbai. He is under the supervision of the medical team and is recovering fast, " quoted ANI

Pant was on his way to meet his mother in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, on December 30 when his car smashed into a road barrier at about 5.30 a.m. Despite the fact that his car was on fire, he amazingly escaped without serious injury.

Pant was sent to Max Hospital in Dehradun after receiving immediate emergency care at Saksham Hospital in Roorkee for plastic surgery on the laceration wounds, face injuries, and abrasions. MRI tests of his brain and spine that evening came back normal, but scans of his knee and foot were postponed due to discomfort and swelling.

