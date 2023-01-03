Rishabh Pant Meets People Who Saved Him From Accident, Picture Viral

Rishabh Pant, India's keeper batter, met the people who rescued him from the terrific car accident. Pant had to be taken out of the car before it caught fire and exploded into flames after ramming into the divider.

Rajat and Nishu went to see Rishabh Pant in the hospital on Monday, 2 January after the accident. Pant was dragged out of his Mercedes by two locals who were on the scene when the accident occurred. Later, bus driver Sushil Kumar came to the scene and informed the police, and called for an ambulance. Pant is seen fully bandaged with a drip to his left hand in the virally shared image.

Here is the image:

PC@Twitter

Ahead of India and Sri Lanka series, Indian players Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rahul Dravid were seen wishing Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery in the video shared by BCCI. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India issued a statement confirming Pant's many injuries and stating that the matter is being closely monitored.

