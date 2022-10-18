Rishabh Pant Injured Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2022?

T20 World Cup 2022 has begun on a grand note. Indian players defeated Australia in the first warm-up match by 6 wickets. After the warm- warm up Indian players stayed back and watched the England and Pakistan warm-up match.

Since veteran Dinesh Karthik returned to the Indian team, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been reserved for the bench. Even though Pant doesn't play frequently for the T20I team, he is an important part of the team. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has stated, they are capable of participating in any of the matches in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

However, a picture of Rishabh Pant wearing a knee pad during India's warm-up match against Australia at The Gabba on Monday has gone viral online. As soon as the image was shared on Twitter, it quickly gained traction, and supporters of the Indian cricket team voiced worry over Rishabh Pant

Here are the reactions:

Hope Rishabh pant is fit 🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/jZTOee4X1K — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) October 17, 2022

