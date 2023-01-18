Rishabh Pant Health Update: Good News For Rishabh Pant Fans, Pant To Discharge Soon

Rishabh Pant, who is presently receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a terrible accident in December last year, will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of weeks. Pant recovered successfully after major surgery on the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and minor injury on the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

According to The Times of India, Pant had damage to all of his ligaments, but just one required extensive surgery. The remainder will be left to recover naturally, and the doctors are hoping that he will not need any other surgery.

"All of the ligaments were damaged. Concerns have been raised about the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). MCL surgery, according to the physicians, was definitely essential. His PCL will now be evaluated in two weeks. Hopefully, no more surgery is required. He has effectively only had one major operation as of now "TOI was informed by a BCCI source.

His rehab and strengthening will begin once the ligaments heal, which is expected to take about six weeks, according to the source. His comeback to play will be examined after a few months, and as of now, the prospect of his returning to cricketing activity before 4-6 months appears dim, since he will also have to attend counselling sessions.

Also Read: How India Has Edge Over New Zealand in Today's Match in Hyderabad