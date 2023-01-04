Rishabh Pant Health Update: BCCI Doctors to Treat Injured Cricketer in Mumbai

Jan 04, 2023, 12:49 IST
rishabh pant updates - Sakshi Post

Rishabh Pant, the Indian team's standout wicket-keeper batsman will shift from Dehradun to Mumbai for treatment. Rishabh Pant will be referred to Mumbai today, according to reports.

District Cricket Association of Delhi (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma told ANI that Pant will shift to Mumbai today. On the other hand, there were reports that BCCI doctors will treat Rishabh Pant in Mumbai. 

It is known that on December 30, Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident and is being treated at Max Hospital in Dehradun. The accident occurred near Roorkee in the Gurukul Narsan region. Rishabh Pant was traveling by himself in his car. Pant stated that he broke the windscreen and came out. Rishabh Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” stated BCCI

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Meets People Who Saved Him From Accident, Picture Viral


Read More:

Tags: 
Rishabh Pant Accident
Rishabh Pant
Sports News
Advertisement
Back to Top