Rishabh Pant Health Update: BCCI Doctors to Treat Injured Cricketer in Mumbai

Rishabh Pant, the Indian team's standout wicket-keeper batsman will shift from Dehradun to Mumbai for treatment. Rishabh Pant will be referred to Mumbai today, according to reports.

District Cricket Association of Delhi (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma told ANI that Pant will shift to Mumbai today. On the other hand, there were reports that BCCI doctors will treat Rishabh Pant in Mumbai.

Update- Rishabh will now be treated by BCCI doctors. He will be treated in Mumbai. @RishabhPant17 we all wish him a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see him back. @RevSportz — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 4, 2023

It is known that on December 30, Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident and is being treated at Max Hospital in Dehradun. The accident occurred near Roorkee in the Gurukul Narsan region. Rishabh Pant was traveling by himself in his car. Pant stated that he broke the windscreen and came out. Rishabh Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” stated BCCI

