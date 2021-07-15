Rishabh Pant Contracted COVID in Euro Match?

It has been revealed that Rishabh Pant is the Indian player who tested positive for COVID-19 in England. As per reports, he obtained a positive result more than a week ago and is asymptomatic.

It is worth mentioning here that Pant was one of the players who went to Wembley Stadium to witness England face Germany in the Euro 2020 match. Pant is currently isolated at a friend's house and will not be joining the rest of the team in Durham right away.

"Yes, one of the players has tested positive, although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," said a BCCI source

It is believed that he has been infected with the Delta strain, which is largely prevalent in the country. Starting August 4, the Indian squad will play England in a five-match Test series.

It is worth mentioning here that when Rishabh had shared a pic from the stadium, a fan had questioned him about the lack of a mask. Have a look at these tweets...

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021