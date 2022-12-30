Rishabh Pant Accident: Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and Other Cricketers Wish Pant Speed Recovery

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on his way back to Roorkee from Delhi. Pant has been sent to Dehradun's Max Hospital. Pant was said to be driving his BMW. Pant was probably driving the car, which caught fire following the crash. Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery.

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Get well soon brother #RishabhPant ❤️

Our prayers are with you. India🇮🇳 is waiting for your strong comeback! pic.twitter.com/EWXfwLVE1u — Virat Kohli 💙 (@Kingskohli) December 30, 2022

Get well soon bhai Allah sab thik karega @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/5lyhmc8NUj — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2022

Gell Well Soon @RishabhPant17

God heal you soon 🙏🏻

Please God #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/JdxxWoYgIK — Roger Binny 🇮🇳 (@iRogerBinny) December 30, 2022

I hope you are ok bhai praying for your quick recovery get well soon champ 🤲🏻🤲🏻 @RishabhPant17 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2022

Bounce back Rishabh, let’s all pray for his strong recovery🙏 #GetWellSoon — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2022

Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother 🙏🙏 @RishabhPant17 — Litton Das (@LittonOfficial) December 30, 2022