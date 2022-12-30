Rishabh Pant Accident: Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and Other Cricketers Wish Pant Speed Recovery

Dec 30, 2022, 10:49 IST
rishabh pant health update - Sakshi Post

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on his way back to Roorkee from Delhi. Pant has been sent to Dehradun's Max Hospital. Pant was said to be driving his BMW. Pant was probably driving the car, which caught fire following the crash. Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery. 

Rishabh Pant
Sports News
