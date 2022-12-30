Rishabh Pant Accident: Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Flays Media's Insensitivity For Sharing Pics and Videos

Rishabh Pant Accident: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident in the early hours of Friday morning near Hammadpur. Just hours after Rishabh Pant's horrible accident, CCTV footage of his car slamming into the barrier and catching flames were released on social media. Simultaneously, horrifying photographs and videos of Pant's bloodstained face surfaced on social media.

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Team India captain Rohit Sharma reacted to the pictures that were shared on Social Media. “Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who’s hurt and unable to decide whether or not they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by these images. There’s journalism and then there is just plain insensitivity” Ritika Sajdeh wrote on her Instagram story.

