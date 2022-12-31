Rishabh Pant Accident: Old Video Of Shikhar Dhawan's Advice to Pant to Drive Slowly Viral

Rishabh Pant Accident: Rishabh Pant was involved in a tragic car accident on his way from Delhi to Roorkee to spend the new year with his family. He was driving his Mercedes GLE coupe when it crashed and slid down the road at great speed.

Pant had to shatter the car window to escape before it caught fire and burned down. Soon after, police and an ambulance arrived, and he was sent to a nearby hospital for X-rays and preliminary treatment. He was quickly transferred to Dehradun's Max Hospital, where he is presently receiving extra care and is stable and out of danger.

According to a police report, Rishabh Pant fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control, resulting in the crash and his severe injuries.

Following the incident, an old video of Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan of the Delhi Capitals participating in a hilarious Q&A game has gone viral on social media.

Pant is seen asking Dhawan for some advice that he wishes to give him. Shikhar advises, "Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar" (Drive carefully and slowly).

