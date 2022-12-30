Rishabh Pant Accident: BCCI Issues Statement On Pant's Health Condition

Rishabh Pant Accident: Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper, was injured in a car accident early Friday morning in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was sent to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Center for treatment of impact injuries.

"Rishabh Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's health is stable, and he has been transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where MRI scans will be performed to determine the extent of his injuries and to plan his next course of treatment.," stated BCCI in a statement

"The BCCI is in regular contact with Rishabh's family, and the medical team is in contact with the physicians who are presently treating him. The board will ensure that Rishabh receives the best medical treatment and all the assistance he requires to recover from this horrible experience," the statement reads

