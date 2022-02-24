Rishabh Pant is D2H Brand Embassador

New Delhi: D2H, the leading DTH brand of Dish TV India Limited, today announced the signing of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as the new brand ambassador. Rishabh Pant will feature in 360-degree brand communication for the next two years.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, “We are delighted to have Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador for our D2H brand. Our brands are our biggest strength. This investment in the D2H brand is going to make it even stronger. The close affinity between D2H brand and Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador will enable deeper engagement of D2H with its TG.”

Speaking on the partnership, Rishabh Pant said, "D2H is a large DTH brand with a long record of disruptive innovation in the industry. It is wonderful to be associated with D2H and looking forward to working closely with the team to take it to greater heights. "

Commenting on the new brand ambassador, Mr. Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head - Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Ltd, said, "Rishabh has quickly developed into a distinctive entertainer on the cricket field, with his boundless energy behind the stumps and innovation in shot-making. He brings a spark each time he enters the field and appeals to the huge 18-35 age group across the country, our core audience. We see him as a strong fit with D2H Brand values. We are confident that this association with Rishabh will take the brand D2H to a stronger, more defined position within a short time through continuous investment in creating awareness and affinity."

D2H has a robust channel portfolio and effectively provides 24*7 customer support along with proper demo at the time of installation. Additionally, it will also deliver 61 HD Channels, a host of all popular regional channels under various attractive bouquets and offers, educational channels & content-rich active services for the customers from all age groups like Fitness Active, Ayushmaan Active, Dance Active, Thriller Active, Comedy Active, Kids Active & many more.