Rishabh Pant Accident Pic From Hospital Viral

Rishabh Pant Accident: Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi - Dehradun highway near Roorkee Border.

His car collided with a divider & caught fire. He's been admitted to a hospital where he is being treated for injuries in head, back & feet but is in a stable condition.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area, " said SP Dehat Swapan Kishore.

