Risabh Pant Likely to Miss IPL 2023, Deets Inside

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is set to miss the upcoming series due to injuries sustained in a major car accident in Roorkee on Friday morning (December 30). Pant has suffered two head wounds, a ligament tear in his right knee, injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe, and abrasions to his back.

According to The Times of India, which cited a doctor in charge of the sports injury department at AIIMS-Rishikesh, Rishabh would need three to six months to recover from the ligament injury he sustained in the car accident.

If Pant takes six months to recover from an injury, he may be unable to play in the next four-match Test series against Australia and the Indian Premier League in 2023. Pant (25) will be an important player in India's Test team as he has consistently done well in the longest format. India, which currently sits second in the World Test Championship, will host four Test matches beginning February 9 against Australia.

It is known that Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. As per reports, as Rishabh Pant is injured, David Warner might lead the team.

