RIP Diego Maradona: Soccer Stars, Tennis Stalwarts, Cricketers Pay RichTributes To Legendary Footballer

The Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona died of heart attack at age 60. He suffered a heart attack on Wednesday (25 Nov) at his home in Buenos Aires. He was released from the hospital after recently undergoing a surgery for a brain clot. He died after telling his nephew that he doesn’t feel well and that he would be going to bed.

Not just fans of soccer but literally the entire world knows Maradona for his 'Hand of God.’ He is known for his legendary goal during the 1986 World cup quarter final against England. That goal later went on and later got tagged as the ‘Goal of the Century.’

Remembering the Argentine legend, Pele said that Maradona was his dear friend. He wishes to one day play with him in the sky. Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez had declared three days of mourning in the memory of Maradona.

The streets of Buenos Aires are now filled with thousands of mourning fans who are there to commemorate and honor their player.

Many sports players, footballers, cricketers and tennis players have paid their respects to Maradona on twitter. The Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi said the Maradona is ‘eternal.’ Indian cricket team captain Vital Kohli said that Maradona changed the way football is played. He was truly a legend.

”Even if I played for a million years, I’d never come close to Diego Maradona. Not that I would want to anyway. He’s the greatest there’s ever been.” - Lionel Messi

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2020