Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje Star in South Africa Win Against Bangladesh

South Africa crushed Bangladesh by 104 runs in the T20 World Cup encounter on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Batting first, South Africa scored a massive 205 for 5. Rossouw smashed records with the first century of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after de Kock was dismissed for a stunning 63 in 38 balls. He finished with 109 off 56 balls, the fifth-best T20 World Cup score and the tenth century in T20 history.

The highest partnership in any T20 match was broken during South Africa's innings. The 168-run partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock surpassed Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara's 166 against the West Indies in 2010.

Rossouw also became the first batter from a full member nation to record a back-to-back century in T20I history. It was also the greatest T20 score by any South African and the first century by a South African in a T20 World Cup.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh was all out for 101 in 16.3 overs, with Anrich Nortje picking up a career-high four wickets for ten runs to spearhead a great bowling effort. Tabraiz Shamsi contributed three wickets for 20 runs.

Also Read: Check Out Virat Kohli's T20I Batting Ranking Changes After T20 World Cup 2022 Vs Pakistan