Rifts In West Indies Team, Check How The Board Reacted

Cricket West Indies has denied speculations of a rift in the senior national men's squad, claiming that all is good with the senior players, who are presently engaged in a five-match T20I series against England at home.

Earlier, Cricket West Indies reported that voice notes indicating a dispute amongst top members of the squad had emerged on social media and regional broadcast media.

According to the CWI, "Contrary to the baseless remarks, including false and malicious charges, there is no dispute between the team captain and any member of the West Indies team."

CWI President Ricky Skerritt stated that there is no rift between Kieron Pollard and any other team member and that the rumor-mongering is being carried out by "well-known mischief makers" and should not be encouraged.

"I see this as a malicious attack on the West Indies captain's credibility, intended to sow division within our team, which has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents, including two outstanding wins and one heroic comeback to get within one run of victory.

Kieron Pollard is the West Indies captain in the current T20I series against England in Barbados. The West Indies now lead the series 2-1 after winning the third Twenty20 International on Wednesday. The fourth T20I between the two teams will take place on Saturday, with the series decider taking place on Sunday.

The West Indies will visit India in February for a three-match ODI and Twenty20 International series in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.