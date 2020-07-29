Ricky Ponting To Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate Stuart Broad For Entering 500 Test Wicket Club On Twitter

Jul 29, 2020, 12:24 IST
England fast bowler Stuart Broad who was just a wicket away from joining the cricket's most elite club when he took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday. He became the seventh bowler and fourth pacer to reach the 500-wicket landmark and he achieved this great feat in his 14th year of Test cricket.

He scalped Kraigg Brathwaite on Tuesday and helped England to win the third Test against West Indies. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who took more than 500 wickets. Muralitharan took 500 wickets in just 87 tests whereas Broad took 140 tests to claim his 500th wicket.  

After being ignored for the series opener in Southampton, Broad stunned all with his fabulous performance in the remaining two tests. He played a key role in winning the Wisden Trophy. He also became the highest wicket-taker (79) for England in the fourth innings of a Test after getting 4/36 in the final innings of the third Test against West Indies.

After James Anderson, Broad became the second England player to reach the 500 mark and Anderson's 500th victim was also Brathwaite. When Broad took his 500th wicket, he played along with Anderson and it became the first time of two pacers with 500 plus wickets playing together.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter and congratulated Broad. He wrote as, "Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI." Here is the tweet.

Here are the tweets from other celebs.

