England fast bowler Stuart Broad who was just a wicket away from joining the cricket's most elite club when he took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday. He became the seventh bowler and fourth pacer to reach the 500-wicket landmark and he achieved this great feat in his 14th year of Test cricket.

He scalped Kraigg Brathwaite on Tuesday and helped England to win the third Test against West Indies. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who took more than 500 wickets. Muralitharan took 500 wickets in just 87 tests whereas Broad took 140 tests to claim his 500th wicket.

After being ignored for the series opener in Southampton, Broad stunned all with his fabulous performance in the remaining two tests. He played a key role in winning the Wisden Trophy. He also became the highest wicket-taker (79) for England in the fourth innings of a Test after getting 4/36 in the final innings of the third Test against West Indies.

After James Anderson, Broad became the second England player to reach the 500 mark and Anderson's 500th victim was also Brathwaite. When Broad took his 500th wicket, he played along with Anderson and it became the first time of two pacers with 500 plus wickets playing together.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter and congratulated Broad. He wrote as, "Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI." Here is the tweet.

Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/LGRKWBYOSh

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 28, 2020

Here are the tweets from other celebs.

Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI

— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 28, 2020

500 to Broad. Keeps coming at you all the time...extremely skilful in Seam-bowling...especially for someone who comes from the land of swing bowling. #ENGvsWI

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 28, 2020

Hearty congrats to Stuart Broad for reaching 500 Test wickets - the benchmark of bowling deities...btw Braithwaite also Jimmy Anderson's 500th Test victim - forever twinned

— Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) July 28, 2020

500 test wickets for Stuart Broad don’t happen by accident. Fantastic player who like Jimmy

Anderson will be remembered for many years.

— Neil Fissler (@neilfissler) July 28, 2020

Always felt he was going to have a good Test career but I didn’t have 500 Test wickets in the equation !!! Skill,resilience,hard work,stubbornness ... And when you think he started out as a Batsman ... A great… https://t.co/Rj5euOf7Xw

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 28, 2020

Stuart Broad 500 - Seventh bowler overall

- Fourth seamer

- 140 Tests (most)

- 28430 balls (third fewest)

- Career avg below 28 for the first time in career

- 500th victim being Kraigg Brathwaite (same as Anderson)#ENGvWI

— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 28, 2020

Great to see Stuart Broad taking the time to have a long long long long long chat to 23yr old West Indian fast Keon Harding. And all this on the morning that Broad stood on 499 test wickets at the start of play👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VVwbXOj8S9

— Ian bishop (@irbishi) July 28, 2020

500 test wickets for @StuartBroad8. 7th player to reach this milestone 4th seam bowler to do so after Walsh, McGrath and teammate @jimmy9 2nd youngest player to take 500 Broad is the slowest to do so, taking 263 innings. Muralitharan needed only 147#ENGvWI #ENGvsWI pic.twitter.com/inUs7xLWxg

— Simon Gleave (@SimonGleave) July 28, 2020

An England great 🦁

A legend of the game 👑 So proud that @StuartBroad8 is one of ours! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/W69G9CI9SR

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2020

500 big ones for @StuartBroad8

Well done bud, what a great achievement #salute

— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 28, 2020

What a player and what a man. Incredible achievement! @StuartBroad8 https://t.co/xS63N4a19d

— Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) July 28, 2020

Brilliant Broad 💪@StuartBroad8 has taken 94 out of 500 of his Test wickets at Lord's - which one is your favourite? 🤔#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/5VMFx1oX8A